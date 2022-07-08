Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant (GIS) on contract basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (GIS)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Geography / Geoinformatics or other relevant fields from a recognized University or Institute

ii) 1 (one) year practical experience in using Geographic Information System (GIS) and image processing software such as ArcGIS and ERDAS

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000-Rs. 87,000, Grade Pay – Rs. 9,100

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 1st January 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with attested copies of all certificates, marksheets, recent passport size photo , experience certificates etc. to the Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-l {Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch}, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam within 3 PM by July 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

