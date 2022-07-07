Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Fellow (Junior-I) in a UGC-DAE CSR sponsored research project entitled “Spin dynamic investigation and structural co-relation of the ensembles of two-dimensional primary nanosystem” under Prof. Pritam Deb, Principal Investigator, Department of Physics.

Name of post : Project Fellow (Junior-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Spin dynamic investigation and structural co-relation of the ensembles of two-dimensional primary nanosystem

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics or M. Tech in Material Science/ Electronics / Nano Science and Technology/ Energy/Chemical Science and Technology (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 60% marks. The candidates appeared in final semester PG examination in the year of 2022 are also eligible for the post, subject to production of a qualifying provisional pass certificate.

Desirable: Candidate with working experience in experimental condensed matter physics will be given preference.

Fellowship : Rs. 14000/- per month + HRA as admissible

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) with contact number to the Principal Investigator through pdeb@tezu.ernet.in within July 22, 2022

