Guwahati: Assam Police seized 70,000 banned ‘Yaba’ tablets worth over Rs 10 crore from Sribhumi district on Friday night.

One drug peddler was arrested during the operation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the seizure on his official X handle, saying, “Still think you can outrun Assam Police? One peddler has been caught in this #AssamAgainstDrugs drive.”

Kudos to @assampolice?? pic.twitter.com/gXsHiM8qPk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 5, 2025

Police officials said the operation is part of a sustained effort to dismantle drug networks across the state. “Yaba, which contains methamphetamine and caffeine, is a major threat to the youth of Assam,” said a senior officer. Legal procedures are currently underway against the arrested peddler.

Earlier this week, Kamrup police intercepted a vehicle smuggling narcotics from Churachandpur in Manipur, recovering 910 grams of heroin concealed in 74 soap boxes hidden inside door panels and the rear compartment.