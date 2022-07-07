Applications are invited for various Grade-III positions in Abhayapuri College Assam.

Abhayapuri College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : The candidate shall be a Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. He / She should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in words and simple Excel.

Age Limit : The age limit for Grade III & Grade IV posts will be as per the Govt. of Assam OM No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) standard form of application along with supporting documents and a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 200/- only for the post reserved for ST and Rs. 250/- only for the post reserved for OBC /MOBC in favour of Principal, Abhayapuri College, Abhayapuri payable to SBI, Abhayapuri Branch (IFSC-SBIN0008462). The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Abhayapuri College, P.O.- Abhayapuri, Dist. – Bongaigaon, Assam, PIN-783384 within July 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

