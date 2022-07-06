Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati.

ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Full Time Specialist (FTS) / Part Time Specialist (PTS) on contract basis.

Name of post : Full Time Specialist (FTS) / Part Time Specialist (PTS)

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Chest (Pulmonology)

Qualification : MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils.

Experience : PG Degree with 3 years experience or PG Diploma with 5 years experience in respective specialty after PG

Consolidated remuneration:

1) Full Time Specialist: Rs 1,06,000/- (Rupees One lakh six thousand) only per month.

2) Part Time Specialist: Rs 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty thousand) only per month.

a) Charges for Emergency visit, if willing: Rs 15,000/-,

b) Additional Remuneration beyond 16 hours/week: Rs 800/- for every additional hour. Additional hours of work is to be justified by Medical Superintendent.

Age :

For Full Time Specialist – Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview (as per Office Memorandum no. U- 13/14/38/2020-Med.I (ESIC/SC) dated 01-09-2021). (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and all others as per Central Government Rule). (No age relaxation would be available to SC/ST/OBC candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.)

For Part Time Specialist – Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview (as per Office Memorandum no.U- 13/14/38/2020-Med.I (ESIC/SC) dated 01-09-2021)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 13, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with all the testimonials in original and their one self-attested copy as per schedule of “Walk-in-interview” on the date & time mentioned against their respective specialty.

Documents required-

1. Age Proof(Class 10th certificate/Birth certificate)

2. MBBS Certificate.

3. Two Recent Passport size Photographs.

4. Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC & I&A Certificate for EWS candidates. OBC candidates are required to submit latest OBC Certificate as per Central Govt. Proforma, not more than One year old from the date of interview. No relaxation/ reservation would be applicable to SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.)

5. PG Degree/ Diploma Certificate.

6. MCI/SMC Registration Certificate with MD/MS/DNB qualification.

7. No Objection Certificate from present employer, if applicable. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the interview without NOC from his employer (Also applicable for Doctors under Bond).

8. Experience Certificate, if applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

