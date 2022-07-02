Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) in the CCRAS sponsored project entitled “Deciphering Pharmacodynamics of Ayurvedic formulations used in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases by integrating reverse pharmacological approaches”

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : Deciphering Pharmacodynamics of Ayurvedic formulations used in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases by integrating reverse pharmacological approaches

Also read : Assam Career : Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Recruitment 2022

Fellowship : Rs. 35,000/- + 18% HRA

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: The candidate must have a M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc. degree in Pharmacology/ Pharmaceutical Analysis from a PCI/ AICTE/ UGC/ NAAC recognized/ accredited University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks with at least 2 years of teaching (Asst. Prof./ Lecturer), academic or industrial research experience after Master’s degree.

The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.

The candidate must have published at least one research article as first author/ co-author in a reputed, Scopus indexed journal in a relevant field of study.

Desirable :

a) For Pharmacology Positions: Candidates should have experience in cell culture experiments, basic molecular techniques, and handling

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Office Manager vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

animal experiments and preference will be given to the candidate having experience in Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease models.

b) For Analysis Position: Candidates should have experience in handling HPLC and LCMS. Preference will be given to the candidate having experience in drug herbal interaction and metabolic studies.

Age Limit : 32 years as on the last date of application, relaxable up to 5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women

applicants.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ from July 1, 2022 to July 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : ARIAS Society Recruitment 2022