Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a purely temporary post of Office Manager cum Accountant in the project entitled, “Building Climate Resilience of Indian Smallholders through Sustainable Intensification and Agroecological Farming Systems to Strengthen Food and Nutrition Security”

Name of post : Office Manager cum Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Building Climate Resilience of Indian Smallholders through Sustainable Intensification and Agroecological Farming Systems to Strengthen Food and Nutrition Security

Qualification : Masters in Commerce

Salary : Rs 27,000/- (Rupees twenty seven thousand only) per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th July, 2022 at 10am in the office chamber of the Chief Scientist, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Titabar

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all relevant testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

