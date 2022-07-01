Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Agricultural University.
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a purely temporary post of Office Manager cum Accountant in the project entitled, “Building Climate Resilience of Indian Smallholders through Sustainable Intensification and Agroecological Farming Systems to Strengthen Food and Nutrition Security”
Name of post : Office Manager cum Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Building Climate Resilience of Indian Smallholders through Sustainable Intensification and Agroecological Farming Systems to Strengthen Food and Nutrition Security
Qualification : Masters in Commerce
Salary : Rs 27,000/- (Rupees twenty seven thousand only) per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th July, 2022 at 10am in the office chamber of the Chief Scientist, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Titabar
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all relevant testimonials
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
