Applications are invited for various project based positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Nazirakhat.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Nazirakhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Scientific Officer (IT) on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE/B Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology from any AICTE recognized Institution under any University with minimum 60% marks in the qualifying examination.

Desirable Experience : The applicant should have post qualification experience of minimum 03 years preferably in:

1. Managing and troubleshooting campus LAN & WAN. This includes campus wide wired and wireless network Router, Fortinet Firewall, Internet connectivity etc.

2. Candidate must have sound hands on experience and knowledge of LINUX operating systems and servers.

3. Candidate must have experience and knowledge of installing, configuring and managing research and analytical software and tools.

4. Day-to-day maintenance of IT infrastructure including all IT hardware (Desktops/Laptops/ Workstation/Server hardware and peripherals etc.), operating system (Windows, Linux) and various application software (License software etc.), file servers, CCTV installation, configuration, troubleshooting and rectification of related problem(s).

5. Candidate must have experience in configuring and managing various web based video conferencing facilities and VC endpoints.

6. Periodic preventive maintenance, follow up with various vendorsincluding health check-up of critical IT infrastructure.

7. Managing procurement process of IT infrastructure requirements and coordinating with vendors and OEMs for various procurement processes.

8. Preparation of Budget and Project planning.

9. Knowledge of Various Govt. procurement policies and online procurement portals of Govt. of India.

10. Preparation of tender documents and tender scrutiny for procurement of new IT infrastructure.

11. Managing the CPP-IPR website in HTML/CSS etc.

12. Managing biometric attendance system.

Remuneration : Monthly emoluments of Rs. 56000/- + HRA (as per institute’s rules) will be paid. No other allowances shall be admissible. The medical facility will be covered for self as per the DAE CHSS rule adopted by CPP-IPR and for this facility, the necessary deduction will be made every month from the salary as per CHSS rules.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 40 years as of July 01, 2022. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India. The Date of Birth as recorded in the Birth Certificate / Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/ Matriculation / Secondary School Certificate/ Aadhaar Card shall be the only acceptable document in support of proof of age.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 12, 2022 in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam. Reporting time at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview. Applicants reporting later than 11:00 AM on the date of the interview will not be considered.

How to apply : . Candidates are to submit the duly filled application form as provided in Annexure-A at the time of reporting. Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

