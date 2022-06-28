Applications are invited for various research based positions in Dibrugarh University.
Dibrugarh University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator on purely contractual basis to work under the Research Programme entitled ‘A Cross Sectional Study on Maternal and Child Health Status among the Tribal People in the Five Districts of Upper Assam’ sponsored by ICSSR (Indian Council of Social Science Research).
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : PhD (Desirable). M.Phil/Post-Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks and knowledge on SPSS data handling.
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Name of post : Field Investigator
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Post-Graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks.
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th July 2022 at the Department of Sociology, Dibrugarh
University, Dibrugarh, Assam. The interview process will start from 10:30 A.M. In case of presence of higher number of candidates, the interview board may hold a screening written test. The candidates will have to register their names latest by 10 A.M.
How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, original certificates of qualification, experience certificate (if any) for verification on the date of interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
