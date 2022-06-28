Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Linguist in a MeitY sponsored research project entitled “Speech Datasets and Models for Tibeto-Burman languages (SpeeD-TB)” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Amalesh Gope, Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics and Language Technology.

Name of post : Linguist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: M.A. in Linguistics/ Applied Linguistics/ Computational Linguistics and Allied subjects

Desirable:

(1) Candidates are expected to carry out tasks related to IPA transcriptions and annotation of (recorded) speech data

(2) Native speakers of any of the TB languages with a solid linguistics background will be preferred.

(3) Candidates with a Ph.D. in Acoustic Phonetics, Computational Linguistics, NLP, Syntax, are encouraged to apply.

Fellowship: Rs. 45,000/- (Rupees forty five thousand) only per month (consolidated).

Age : Below 35 years of age as on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 5, 2022 at 10 AM in the Department of Linguistics and Language Technology, Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV). Advance copy of their CV along with the application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) must be sent to Dr. Amalesh Gope, Principal Investigator (PI) via e-mail at amalesh@tezu.ac.in or amaleshtezu@gmail.com on or before July 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

