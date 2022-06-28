vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Linguist in a MeitY sponsored research project entitled “Speech Datasets and Models for Tibeto-Burman languages (SpeeD-TB)” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Amalesh Gope, Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics and Language Technology.

Name of post : Linguist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: M.A. in Linguistics/ Applied Linguistics/ Computational Linguistics and Allied subjects

Desirable:

(1) Candidates are expected to carry out tasks related to IPA transcriptions and annotation of (recorded) speech data

(2) Native speakers of any of the TB languages with a solid linguistics background will be preferred.

(3) Candidates with a Ph.D. in Acoustic Phonetics, Computational Linguistics, NLP, Syntax, are encouraged to apply.

Fellowship: Rs. 45,000/- (Rupees forty five thousand) only per month (consolidated).

Age : Below 35 years of age as on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 5, 2022 at 10 AM in the Department of Linguistics and Language Technology, Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV). Advance copy of their CV along with the application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) must be sent to Dr. Amalesh Gope, Principal Investigator (PI) via e-mail at amalesh@tezu.ac.in  or amaleshtezu@gmail.com  on or before July 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

