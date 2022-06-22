Applications are invited for various medical positions in Employees’ State

Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Guwahati.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Guwahati is inviting applications

from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Residents on contract basis under 3

year Senior Residency Scheme.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

? Medicine : 1

? Anaesthesia : 1

Qualification/Eligibility :

MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from

recognized university. Non PG Doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department

of Medicine and Anaesthesia. However preference will be given to PG pass-out

candidates.

Emoluments: Basic Pay Rs.67,700/- in Level 11 and other allowances (NPA, DA,

HRA, TA) as per 7th CPC and ESIC Hqrs instructions.

Age : Not exceeding 45 years as on the date of interview. (Age Relaxation for

SC/ST/OBC and all others as per Central Government Rule). (No age relaxation

would be available to SC/ST/OBC candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.)

Selection Procedure :

Senior Resident-Medicine : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 29, 2022

from 11 AM to 1 PM in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model

Hospital Beltola, Guwahati-781022.

Senior Resident- Anaesthesia : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 29, 2022

from 2 PM to 4 PM in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital

Beltola, Guwahati-781022.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with the following

documents-

Age Proof (Class 10th certificate/Birth certificate) MBBS Certificate. Two Recent Passport size Photographs. Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC & I&A Certificate for EWS candidates. PG Degree/ Diploma Certificate. MCI/SMC Registration Certificate with MD/MS/DNB qualification. No Objection Certificate from present employer, if applicable. Experience Certificate, if applicable.

