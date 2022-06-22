Applications are invited for twelve vacant administrative positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the contractual posts of Managers, Accounts Officer, Executives and Assistants.

Name of post : Sr. Manager, IT & Logistic

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential :

MBA in IT/ MCA/ M.Sc. IT from Govt. recognized institute.

5 years of working experience at managerial level in IT/ Logistics related organization.

Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.

Proficiency in Data analysis, Data interpretation & Data presentation using IT tools.

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022



Desirable :

5 years of working experience in logistics/ Inventory Management/ IT tools / software.

Worked at manager level in Procurement in health institutions/ hospitals.

Software development using open Source Technology, Programming.

10 years working experience at managerial level.

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- to Rs. 65,000/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Officer, AMSCL

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

C.A. Inter/ M.Com/ MBA (Finance) with minimum 5 years post qualification work experience in handling financial matters in

reputed organization. Or C.A./ I.C.W.A. with minimum 2 years post qualification work experience in handling financial matters in reputed organization.

Computer proficiency-MS Office & Tally

Knowledge of GFR, 2017 desirable.

Knowledge of TDS, TCS matters under Income Tax and GST.

Knowledge of Accounting standards and corporate laws.

Excellence in verbal & written communication skills are essential.

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Name of post : Executive (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

C.A. Inter/ M.Com/ MBA (Finance) with minimum 3 years post qualification work experience in handling financial matters in

reputed organization. Or C.A./ I.C.W.A. with minimum 1 year post qualification work experience in handling financial matters in reputed organization.

Computer proficiency-MS Office & Tally

Knowledge of GFR, 2017 desirable.

Knowledge of TDS, TCS matters under Income Tax and GST.

Excellence in verbal & written communication skills are essential.

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Executive (Procurement- Drug)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Essential – Bachelor of Pharmacy from Govt. recognized institution.

Desirable – Bachelor Degree/ Diploma in Supply Chain Management/ Quality Control from Govt. recognized Institution.

Experience :

Essential – 3 years post qualification work experience in Procurement of Drugs.

Desirable – 3 years post qualification work experience in Procurement of Drugs in Govt Sector. High proficiency in written and oral English. Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Executive (Procurement- BME)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Degree/ Diploma in Instrumentation/ Bio- Medical Engineering/ Medical Electronics from Govt recognised Institution/ University with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks.

2 Years post qualification work experience in Procurement of Medical equipment.

Experience in Procurement through GeM and e-Tender desirable.

High proficiency in written and oral English.

Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Executive (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

2 years Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Management with specialization in Human Resource Management from a reputed institute with minimum 3 years post qualification work experience in relevant field.

Candidates must have exposure to performance management system, handling legal matters etc.

Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Excellent Communication and Presentation Skill.

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Executive (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Educational : MCA/ M.Sc (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ DOEACC ‘B’ level or equivalent degree from recognized university/ Institution.

Experience : Minimum 3 years experience in relevant field in reputed organization

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022

IT Skills: The candidate shall be proficient in the use of Internet based applications, Office Package (MS- Word, MS-Excel, MS-Power Point) etc. Should have expertise in setting up of hardware and install/configure software and drivers. Well versed knowledge in Installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.)

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Executive (Cash)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.Com with a minimum of 2 Years of work experience in relevant field.

Well versed with all the accounting procedures, book keeping practices, external and internal audits and other necessary accounting norms.

Computer proficiency with high level of familiarity with commonly used packages like MS Word, Excel and Power Point and Tally.

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Name of post : PA to Senior official

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline with aggregate of 60% of Marks or above.

Minimum 7 years working experience in reputed organization in relevant field.

High proficiency in written and oral English and Assamese with excellent competency in preparing drafts for letters, memos, notifications, circulars etc. as per office procedure manual in Govt. organizations.

Knowledge in e-Office/ e-File system/ government record keeping and maintenance is desirable.

Desirable – Work experience as a PA for minimum 5 years in a Govt. organization.

Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Age : Up to 65 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Name of post : Administrative cum Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline with aggregate of 60% of Marks or above.

One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application/ DOEACC ‘O’ level or equivalent.

High proficiency in written and oral English and Assamese with excellent computer typing skills mandatory, along with knowledge of preparing drafts for letters, memos, notifications, circulars etc. as per office procedure manual in Govt.

organizations. Competency is Word, Excel & power Point mandatory.

Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in relevant field.

Knowledge in e-Office/ e-File system/ government record keeping and maintenance is desirable.

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st April 2022

Salary : Rs. 16,500/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in up to June 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

