Applications are invited for 211 vacant managerial positions in State Bank of India.

State Bank of India is inviting applications from retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-ABs) of SBI, other PSBs including RRBs for the posts of FLC Counsellors and FLC Directors.

Name of post : FLC Counsellor

No. of posts : 207

Location wise vacancies :

Guwahati : 59

Ahmedabad : 1

Amaravati : 2

Bengaluru : 23

Bhopal : 7

Bhubaneswar : 6

Chandigarh : 49

Jaipur : 2

Kolkata : 8

Maharashtra : 10

New Delhi : 10

Patna : 4

Thiruvananthapuram : 26

Eligibility Criteria : Officers retired in Scale I & above of SBI / e-ABs / other PSBs/ RRBs. As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential. The retired officer should possess a Smart Mobile Phone.

Name of post : FLC Director

No. of posts : 4

Location wise vacancies :

Kolkata : 1

Maharashtra : 1

New Delhi : 1

Thiruvananthapuram : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Officers retired in Scale III & above of SBI / e-ABs / other PSBs/ RRBs. As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential. The retired officer should possess a Smart Mobile Phone.

Age : Min.60 years & Max.63 years as on 15.06.2022

Selection Procedure : The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview

How to apply : Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers . The last date for online submission of applications is June 30, 2022

