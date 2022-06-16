Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under the UN-GEF project “Mainstream agrobiodiversity conservation and utilization in the Agricultural Sector to ensure ecosystem services and reduce vulnerability.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Mainstream agrobiodiversity conservation and utilization in the Agricultural Sector to ensure ecosystem services and reduce vulnerability

Qualification : BSc in Basic Science / Life Science

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as admissible at AAU

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may send their biodata along with attested copies of all testimonials to the Email id: dhruba.j.nath@aau.ac.in on or before 30th June 2022

