Assam Career Project Assistant vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under the UN-GEF project “Mainstream agrobiodiversity conservation and utilization in the Agricultural Sector to ensure ecosystem services and reduce vulnerability.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Mainstream agrobiodiversity conservation and utilization in the Agricultural Sector to ensure ecosystem services and reduce vulnerability

Qualification : BSc in Basic Science / Life Science

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as admissible at AAU

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may send their biodata along with attested copies of all testimonials to the Email id: dhruba.j.nath@aau.ac.in  on or before 30th June 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

