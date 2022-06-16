Applications are invited for various medical positions under Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Officers at ONGC Hospital Assam Asset.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Emergency Duty (EMO)

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Occupational Health (OH)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO)

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 1,05,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Homeopathy

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Physician (Full / Part Time)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 130,000/- per month for Full Time, Rs. 65,000/- per month for Part Time

Qualification : MD (General Medicine)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Obstetrics & Gynecology

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,30,000/- per month

Qualification : MD /MS (Obstetrics & Gynecology)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Anesthesia

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,30,000/- per month

Qualification : MD /MS in Anesthesia

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ongcindia.com/ up to June 22, 2022.

Candidates need to mail the following documents in pdf/jpeg/jpg format (mentioning their name and name of document) to email id – recruitmentassam@ongc.co.in after completing registration:

i. Duly signed and filled application format at Annexure I.

ii. Scanned copy of any one Photo identity proof like PAN Card, Aadhar card, Passport, Driving License. Voter I Card.

iii. Scanned copy of Passport size photograph in jpg/ jpeg format. (upto 200 kb size)

iv. Class 10th Board Certificate containing Date of Birth (DOB). No other proof for determining Date of Birth shall be considered.

v. Consolidated Marksheet of MBBS / BHMS Degree

vi. Calculation Sheet for Percentage Obtained in BHMS Degree with copy of relevant rules of University / Institute.

vii. M.B.B.S. / BHMS Degree.

viii. Degree and marksheets for MD / MS (For posts of Physician, Obstetrics/Gynecology & Anesthesia only).

ix. Internship Completion Certificate.

x. Valid Registration Certificate with the statutory registration Council like MCI etc.

xi. SC/OBC Caste /EWS Certificate (in case of OBC candidate caste certificate / NCL certificate should be in central government format).

xii. PWBD Certificate (if applicable) of disability should be issued by Civil Surgeon. The minimum degree of disability in order for a person to be eligible for any concessions/benefits would be 40%.

xiii. Proof of Higher Qualification (if any) – Mark sheet of all semesters and Degree/ Diploma Certificate.

xiv. Experience Certificate (if any).

xv. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from existing employer, if any (in case the candidate is a regular employee in a Govt. organisation / PSU).

xvi. Valid proof of change of name (in case, applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

