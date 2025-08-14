Digboi: Rahul Doley, the Co-District Commissioner of Assam’s Digboi, was transferred within a week of taking charge, prompting discussions within administrative and public circles about the reasons for the early reassignment.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the transfer order came on the same day as the formal inauguration of the Co-District Commissioner’s office at Tingrai by Assam Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala on Wednesday afternoon.

The sudden transfer of an official just a week into his tenure has set off a buzz in government corridors, with speculation running high over the reasons for the move.

Reportedly, Doley, soon after assuming office, had been working diligently to ensure the smooth execution of two significant events — the office inauguration and the Independence Day celebrations.

“Hardly had the office setup been completed when the official received his unusual transfer order,” said a staff member of the Co-District administration.

“In an unprecedented move, the CDC was transferred on the very day he was to formally assume his new office, throwing the administrative setup into disarray,” said a social activist from Digboi.

The abrupt order has not only dampened the morale of the staff but also triggered a wave of political speculation, overshadowing what was meant to be a day of fresh beginnings.

When contacted, local legislator Suren Phukan confirmed the official transfer order but expressed ignorance about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Doley has now been posted to Margherita, and ACS Dr. Mondira Baruah will take over as the new Co-District Commissioner of Digboi.