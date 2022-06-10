Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Cultural Development Officer under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam.

Name of post : Cultural Development Officer under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam

No. of posts : 22 [ Open Category : 7, OBC /MOBC : 7, SC : 1, STP : 2, STH : 1, EWS : 4]

Scale of pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Educational Qualification :

a) Candidate must be a Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from any recognized University

AND

b) Degree / Diploma in Music having knowledge and experience in Traditional Folk Music of Assam and India.

Age: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://online.apscrecruitment.in/ from June 11, 2022 to July 11, 2022.

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

