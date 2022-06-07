Applications are invited for various technical positions under Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System(AS-CFMS).

Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System(AS-CFMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of IT Project Manager, e-Procurement Project Manager and Banking Expert on contract basis under the assignment ‘Hiring of Resources for Establishment and Operationalisation of PMU under Institutional Finance Department, Govt. of Assam.’

Name of post : IT Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech./MCA or equivalent and PGDBM/MBA or equivalent. Certifications (preferred but not Mandatory) — PMP /PgMP /CAMP / CompTIA Project+ or other industry equivalent certifications

Experience :

At least 12 years of experience in working with State/Central government, PSU or large IT organization in large scale IT/egovernance project in leading entire project’s lifecycle, all phases of IT projects management, execution and implementation

Minimum 2 Large Scale IT/e-Governance Project experience in managing various aspects of IT projects.

Compensation : Rs. 1,50,000- 2,15,000 per month

Name of post : e-Procurement Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE / B. Tech / MCA from recognized University / Institution.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in any software or portal related to any project implementation.

Compensation : Rs. 55,000 – Rs. 90,000 /- per month as per the HR policy of the ASPIRe project, inclusive of Performance Linked Incentive, Communication Allowance and Medical Allowance.

Name of post : Banking Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education )

Preferred: Public Policy/Development Studies/Econometrics specialization

Weightage: TISS, IRMA, Ashoka University, JMI, JNU schools will be given higher weightage.

Experience :

At least 5 (Five) to 7 (Seven) years of work experience in development banking / financial services including beneficiary payment disbursements, vulnerable community insurance, livelihood pensions, government consultancy etc.

Excellent communication skills, written/drafting skills in English/Assamese

Strong & demonstratable knowledge of computers/MS-Office applications

Proven interpersonal relations and team-work skills.

Compensation : Rs. 55,000- 90,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in English language through email only at careeraspire@outlook.com up to June 23, 2022 (midnight).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

