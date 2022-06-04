Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various sports position on contractual basis in Oil India Limited Duliajan.

Oil India Limited Duliajan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of ‘Football Coach on contract’ on contractual basis for a period of 12 (twelve) months extendable by another 12 months.

Name of post : Football Coach on contract

No. of posts : 1

Qualification and Experience :

(i) Must possess AFC (Asian Football Confederation) “A” License.

(ii) Minimum 5 Years of Experience in imparting coaching to football teams of reputed football clubs / organizations participating in State / National level major football tournaments in India.

(iii) Minimum Educational Qualification of 10+02.

(iv) Good communication skill and well conversant in Hindi and English language.

Remuneration : Consolidated contractual amount of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh) per month. However, deserving candidate may be considered for higher remuneration on negotiation maximum upto Rs. 1,20,000/- (Rupee One Lakhs Twenty Thousand) only.

Selection Procedure : The candidates will be selected based on the Personal Interview of total 100 marks

How to apply : Interested candidates shall apply only through email to: er_welfare@oilindia.in and should addressed to “Chief General Manager (HR Establishment), Oil India Limited, Duliajan” in the e-mail.

The E-mail must be send on or before July 1, 2022 with uploaded scanned copy of the filled Personal Bio-Data form and relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents etc. in support of the candidature as detailed under:

a) AFC ‘A’ License certificate

b) Date of Birth Certificate

c) Educational Qualification

d) Experience Certificate

e) Caste certificate, If any

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

