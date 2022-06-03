Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Saraighat College Assam.

Saraighat College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants and Grade IV.

Name of post: Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline with diploma / certificate in Computer Application (English & Assamese) of at least 3 months duration.

Name of post: Grade IV

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Candidates must have passed HSLC or equivalent examination.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for District Coordinator and District Project Assistant vacancies in Poshan Abhiyaan

Age Limit : Age limit and relaxation (all posts) will be as per Govt. rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards to the Principal, Saraighat College, Changsari, P.O.- Changsari, Dist- Kamrup (Assam), PIN-781101 within June 18, 2022.

The applications must be accompanied with a non refundable bank draft of Rs. 400/- for Junior Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Grade IV in favour of Principal Saraighat College, Changsari payable at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Changsari or the deposit receipt of direct transfer to the following Account No. 7280010001660, IFSC – PUNBORRBAGB.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Office of the Principal SAIIAIGHAT COLLEGE P.O.- Changsari, Dist.- Kamrup (Assam), PIN- 781101 Affiliated to Gauhati University, UGC 2(j) & 12 B recognised C NAAC Accredited with ’13’ Grade (2″ cycle)) Ref. No.: SC/NT Avdt./2022/01 Date: 02/06/2022 In pursuance of DHE letter no. DHE/CE/49/2021/135 Dated 25/04/2022 application with bio-data are invited from eligible candidates with all testimonials from HSLC onwards including contact no. and email ID within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement for filling up following vacant sanctioned posts. 1. Junior Assistant : 2 posts (a) RP 6(0BC/MOBC) (b) RP 7(UR) 2. Grade IV: 3 posts (a) RP 6(0BC/MOBC) (13) RP 7(LIR) (c) RP 8(SC) Educational Qualification: 1. Junior Assistant: Candidates must be graduate in any discipline with diploma/ certificate in Computer Application (English & Assamese) of at least 3 months duration. 2. Grade IV: Candidates must have passed HSLC or equivalent examination. Age Limit: Age limit and relaxation (all posts) will be as per Govt. rules. Other Details: 1. Selection procedure for all posts will be as per guidelines issued by Govt. of Assam. 2. In service candidates should apply through proper channel. 3. The candidates must have PRC and knowledge of local language. A non refundable bank draft of Rs. 400/- for Junior Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Grade IV in favour of Principal Saraighat College, Changsari payable at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Changsari or the deposit receipt of direct transfer to the following Account No. 7280010001660, IFSC – PUNBORRBAGB.

Mobile: 9435310553 Email: manisarmah1971@gmaii.com Websi le: http://saraighatcollege.acin

No TA/DA will be provided to the candidates for the written test and interview. Incomplete application will be rejected and no excuse of postal delay will be accepted. Eligible Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test through the email and whatsapp. Any query candidates may gone through the college website http://saraighatcollege.ac.in N.B.: Those candidates who have applied earlier for the post of Junior Assistant (UR) in response to the advertisement published in the “The Assam Tribune” dated 30/03/2018 need not apply.

(Dr. Mani Sarmah) Principal Saraighat College, Changsari

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Principal vacancies in Rupahi College