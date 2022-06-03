Applications are invited for various contractual positions under Poshan Abhiyaan Assam.

Poshan Abhiyaan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Coordinators and District Project Assistant in various districts on contractual basis.

Name of post : District Coordinator

No. of posts : 4

District wise vacancies :

Sivasagar : 1

Barpeta : 1

Karbi Anglong : 1

West Karbi Anglong : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month. Annual increase @ 3% of remuneration may be granted, subject to performance.

Essential Qualification : Graduate with Diploma in Computer Science or IT.

Experience :

At least 2 years experience in application maintenance & support.

Good oral and written communication skills in local language.

Computer literacy must.

Willingness to travel a must.

Mandatorily local candidates should be engaged.

Desirable :

4 years experience in application maintenance and support.

Formal training on IT/computer

Experience working with technology and software application support

Proven ability to successfully handle multiple tasks within a team environment

Great attention to detail and problem solving skills

Age : 21-38 years

Name of post : District Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

District wise vacancies :

Nalbari : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month. Annual increase @ 3% of remuneration may be granted, subject to performance.

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Social Sciences/ Nutrition

Experience :

Minimum 2 years work experience of capacity building, with supervisory skills

Good oral and written communication skills in local language and fair skills in English

Good computer skills/ knowledge of internet/email

Ability to work in a team and willingness to travel extensively.

Mandatorily local candidates should be engaged

Desirable :

3 years experience of working in social program.

Experience of working on Government Programs in the social sector -Health, Nutrition, Education, Water and Sanitation

Age Limit : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per the prescribed Application Format (Annexure-1) along with self-attested copies of testimonials relating to educational qualification, experience, etc. Candidates applying for multiple positions will have to submit separate application forms against each post.

The applications should reach the Office of the District Social Welfare concerned on or before June 20, 2022 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

