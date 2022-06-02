Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State AIDS Control Society.

Assam State AIDS Control Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of State TI Coordinator and Project Officer-TI on contract basis initially for a period up to 31st March 2023.

Name of post : State TI Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 36, 200/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Masters in Sociology, Social Work or other equivalent degree.

He / She has worked in a senior position related to TI programmes for a minimum period of 3-5 years.

Name of post : Project Officer-TI

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

A post graduate degree in social sciences or associated fields.

5 years experience in a supervisory role in the development sector. Experience in managing a TI for one year is a must.

Working knowledge of local language is a must. Must possess excellent written and oral communication skills. Must have team management, conflict resolution and problem solving skills. Computer literacy is a must.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 62 years as on 1st April 2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with CV and other necessary testimonials related to educational qualifications and experience to the email ID sacsnetsu@gmail.com on or before June 15, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

