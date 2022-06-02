Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Information Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : Information Assistant for State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Higher Secondary passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Educational Institution.

2. Necessary skills in Computer Application (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet Surfing etc.)

3. Fluency in spoken Assamese, English and Hindi.

4. At least two years’ experience in the relevant field

Salary : Rs. 14,571/- approx per month

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format to the Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati-781006, Assam on or before 3 PM of June 8, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here