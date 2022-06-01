Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Dhemaji.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Dhemaji is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer on contractual basis in Revenue Circle of Dhemaji district.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management ) for Revenue Circle (On Contractual Basis)

No. of posts : 1

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancies in Assam University

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science, Geography as a subject or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute.

Computer skills specially MS Word / Excel/ Power Point / Internet usage / emails.

Preference will be given to candidates having done BCA or equivalent course on computer science

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month ( Pay : Rs. 15000/- , Mobility Allowance : Rs. 4000/-, Telephone Charges : Rs. 1000/-)

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on 1st day of 2022, relaxable in case of SC / ST candidate as per rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 15, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhemaji.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with all original documents relating to educational qualification, caste and age proof certificate, Permanent Residence Certificate and other certificates relating to additional qualifications

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2022