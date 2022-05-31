Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University, Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in Law and Mass Communication.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Law : 2

Mass Communication : 1

Eligibility:

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the ease may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/ institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 6, 2022 at 1 PM in the Office of the Head, Department of Law, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and attested copies of all supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

