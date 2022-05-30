Applications are invited for various research based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant in the project “Deep learning assessment for identification of novel diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for prediction of diabetic retinopathy in northeast population”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Deep learning assessment for identification of novel diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for prediction of diabetic retinopathy in northeast population

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Company Secretary and Senior Engineer vacancies in DNP Limited

Monthly Salary : Rs. 31000/- consolidated

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Graduate in Life Science or Pharmaceutical sciences from a recognized university with three years’ experience or Master’s degree in Pharmacology/ Biotechnology/Clinical Pharmacology/Biochemistry and other relevant subject from a recognized university.

Desirable:

Preference will be given to the candidate having experience in clinical sample handling, clinical research, community related work specially to deal with tribal of NE states.

The selected candidate is also expected to organize, manage the project work and assist day to day research work to facilitate and manage the project work.

He/she should be expert in blood withdrawing, biological sample processing and storage.

He/she should speak local language Assamese.

Selected person should be willing to travel tribal areas.

Age Limit : Less than 30 years

Also read : Assam Career : LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 15, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in the Conference Hall, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Guwahati, Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk), Changsari, Dist: Kamrup, Guwahati, PIN: 781101, Assam, India

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring a complete Bio-data mentioning Personal details, Educational details & Work Experience details.

Candidates are also requested to bring all educational qualifications mark sheets, certificates, proper work experience certificates in original as well as a set of photocopy of all documents.

An advance copy of Bio-Data may be sent to- recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in mentioning the subject line as “Bio-data for Walk-In Interview of Project Assistant (GAP-139)” latest by June 13, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Academic Registrar positions in Bhattadev University