Assam Career LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Clinical Psychologist under NHMP on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Professor-Psychiatry

Associate Professor-Psychiatry

Assistant Professor-Psychiatry

Associate Professor-PSW

Associate Professor-Clinical Psychology

Associate Professor-Psychiatric Nursing

Assistant Professor-PSW

Assistant Professor- Clinical Psychology

Assistant Professor-Psychiatric Nursing

Clinical Psychologist

No. of posts :

Professor-Psychiatry : 1

Associate Professor-Psychiatry : 1

Assistant Professor-Psychiatry : 1

Associate Professor-PSW : 1

Associate Professor-Clinical Psychology : 1

Associate Professor-Psychiatric Nursing : 1

Assistant Professor-PSW : 1

Assistant Professor- Clinical Psychology : 1

Assistant Professor-Psychiatric Nursing : 1

Clinical Psychologist : 4

Qualification :

Professor-Psychiatry / Associate Professor-Psychiatry / Assistant Professor-Psychiatry :

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than Licentiate Qualification) to the IMC Act 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of IMC Act

(ii) Post graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in section A of Schedule-VI or equivalent.

Associate Professor-PSW /Associate Professor-Clinical Psychology / Associate Professor-Psychiatric Nursing / Assistant Professor-PSW /Assistant Professor- Clinical Psychology/ Assistant Professor-Psychiatric Nursing :

(i) Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing.

(ii) Recognized M. Phil degree for Clinical Psychology /Psychiatric Social Work

(iii) Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology/PSW / Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institutions / University

Clinical Psychologist : Master’s degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks from a recognized University or Institute. Master of Philosophy (2 years course) in the concerned discipline from a recognized University or Institute . Two years post MPhil teaching and research experience in a mental hospital, Child Guidance Clinic or Psychiatric Department of a General Hospital /recognized teaching institution.

Experience :

Professor-Psychiatry : 12 years standing in the Profession out of which at least 4 years’ experience should be in the concerned specialty as Associate Professor in a Medical college/ Teaching Institution after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification. Extensive practical and administrative experience.

Associate Professor-Psychiatry : At least five years’ experience as Tutor/Demonstrator , Sr. Resident/ Registrar/Lecturer in the concerned specialty in a recognized teaching institution after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification out of which at least 2 years shall be as Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor-Psychiatry : At least three years’ experience as Lecturer /Tutor/ Registrar/Demonstrator, Sr. Resident in the concerned specialty in a recognized teaching institution after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification.

Associate Professor-PSW /Associate Professor-Clinical Psychology / Associate Professor-Psychiatric Nursing : At least five years of teaching/research experience out of which two years as Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor-PSW /Assistant Professor- Clinical Psychology / Assistant Professor-Psychiatric Nursing: At least three years of teaching /research experience after PhD.

How to apply : Candidates can send their application in prescribed format along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100/- to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, payable at Tezpur and self-attested copies of all certificates/one PP size photograph so as to reach to the Chief Administrative Officer, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 15.06.2022 within working hours.

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with “Application for the post of …. ……..”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

