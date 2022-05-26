Applications are invited for various research based positions in Assam Climate Change Management Society.

Assam Climate Change Management Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow purely on a contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential :

1. First class Masters in Life Sciences / Environmental Science / Geography

2. Minimum 2 years of experience in Biodiversity / Climate Change related issues.

Desirable : Minimum 2 years work experience in the research field

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on 1st January, 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format with all details through e-mail at jobsataccmsociety@gmail.com

The last date for receiving applications is 10th June 2022 till 5:00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

