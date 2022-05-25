Applications are invited for the post of Director in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Directors in its two Centres: The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Mullanpur-Sangrur, Punjab and Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 2

Institute wise vacancies :

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Mullanpur-Sangrur, Punjab : 1

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, Assam : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate medical degree such as MD / DM / MS / M.Ch recognized by NMC or Doctoral qualification in Public Health, Research in the field of Oncology by recognized university. Candidate should have high academic qualifications, outstanding leadership qualities and proven managerial experience in administrative responsibilities

Essential Experience : 15 years of experience, after finishing residency, as attached or a full time professional in the field of cancer treatment and related research or 15 years of experience in research, public health in the field of oncology.

Desirable Experience : Persons working in a Cancer set-up with proven record of service are preferable. The candidate is expected to provide leadership to the Centre in full capacity to achieve the mandate of the centre. The candidate will be responsible to provide leadership for the overall objective within the existing governing and organizational structure of the Tata Memorial Centre. It will be the responsibility of the incumbent to ensure that the new set up is made vibrant, giving the best patient care in that area. A track record of high quality publication in peer reviewed journals is preferred. Candidates are preferred to have been involved in conceptualization and / or execution of large clinical trials or translational research programmes or public health intervention / study.

Pay : Level 14 [Pre-revised PB-4, Rs.37400-67000 + 10000 GP]

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tmc.gov.in/ . Last date for submission of online application is May 31, 2022 (up to 5:30 PM).

Candidates can send hard copies of the online application form to 2nd floor, Service Block, H.R.D. Department, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai – 400012 within June 14, 2022

Application Fees : Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card. SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

