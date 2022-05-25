Applications are invited for various media based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Public Relations and Information Officer against leave vacancy.

Name of post : Public Relations and Information Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i) Master’s Degree in Mass Communication & Journalism or allied disciplines with specialization in Public Relations (PR) having at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade

ii) Good command over Assamese, Hindi and English languages as evident from publications / literary contributions

Desirable :

i) Five years’ experience in PR related works in institutions of repute with proficiency in ICT.

ii) Knowledge of information management and experience in dealing with foreign students / delegates is desirable.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 10, 2022 from 10 AM onwards. Eligible candidates short-listed (maximum 10 nos.) on the basis of academic qualifications and experience are to appear in the personal interview for which they shall be informed through e-mail and a notice for such applicants may also be uploaded in the University website before the scheduled date of interview.

How to apply : Candidates are to submit their applications as given in Annexure-I along with other documents by email to turecruit@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “APPLICATION for PRIO against Advt. No. 06/ 2022”. Last date for submission of application is June 7, 2022 up to 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

