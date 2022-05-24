Applications are invited for various managerial positions in the Office of the National AYUSH Mission Assam.

The Office of the National AYUSH Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant-NAM and HMIS Manager.

Name of post : Consultant-NAM

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Minimum Bachelor Degree (BAMS / BUMS / BHMS / BSMS / BYNS) from recognized University

ii) Minimum 3 years working experience in Public Health Programme

iii) Experience in social sector schemes / Mission of Government at national, state and district level.

iv) Knowledge of computer including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel.

Desirable : Preference shall be given to persons having PG qualification in AYUSH stream and experience of working in Health sector including AYUSH.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month as consolidated remuneration with provision of annual enhancement of 5% based on satisfactory performance to be decided by the performance assessment committee of AYUSH

Age Limit : A candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 59 years of age as on 01/07/2022

Name of post : HMIS Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) MBA-IT /MCA /MSc IT / BCA from recognized institute

ii) Minimum 3 years working experience in a government or any other reputed organization

iii) Experience in social sector schemes at national, state and district level and computer knowledge including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel and MS Access would be essential.

Desirable : Preference shall be given to persons who have experience of working in health.

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month as consolidated remuneration with provision of annual enhancement of 5% based on satisfactory performance to be decided by the performance assessment committee of AYUSH

Age Limit : A candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 59 years of age as on 01/07/2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 30, 2022 from 11 AM onwards at Office of the National AYUSH Mission, Assam, House No. 1, Banphul Nagar Path (near Housefed), Basistha Road, Dispur, Guwahati-6.

How to apply : Candidates should report for the interview with a duly filled up application form along with original and self-attested copies of all relevant testimonials.

