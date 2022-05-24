Applications are invited for various research based positions in Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam.

Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Scientist-I for Department of Health (DHR) funded Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU).

Name of post : Research Scientist I

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 60,480.00 (with HRA)

Also Read:Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor and Junior Assistant vacancies in Nirmal Haloi College

Essential Qualification : MSc /MVSc in Biochemistry / Molecular Biology / Microbiology / MSc Biotechnology / Life Science.

Desirable : PhD degree. Hands on experience of RNA / DNA isolation, Real time PCR and ELISA technique and Bioinformatics tools and techniques.

Experience : Minimum 3 years experience in the related fields.

Age : Maximum 37 years on the date of interview.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested scanned copy of all certificates and testimonials and photograph to the email ID recruitmentmru2020@gmail.com on or before May 31, 2022 up to 12 AM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Assistant Librarian and Research Assistant vacancies in Sibsagar Commerce College