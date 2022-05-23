Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Nirmal Haloi College Assam.

Nirmal Haloi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The educational qualification for Assistant Professor is as per Govt. OM No. AHE/239/2021/ 68 dated 24/01/2022

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : For the post of Junior Assistant, the candidate must be a graduate in any discipline with diploma / certificate in Computer Application (English & Assamese) of at least 3 months duration.

Age Limit : Age limit and relaxation (all posts) as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with all testimonials from HSLC onwards to Principal, Nirmal Haloi College, Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Assam, PIN-781326 within June 6, 2022.

Applications should be in the format prescribed by DHE for the post of Assistant Professor and Assam Gazette Part IX Standard form for the post of Junior Assistant.

The applications must be accompanied with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- for Assistant Professor and Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant in favour of Principal N H College, Patacharkuchi payable at AGV Bank, Pathsala or the deposit receipt of direct transfer to the following Account No. 7111010000773, IFSC – PUNB0RRBAGB.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

