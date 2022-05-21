Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences Assam.

Name of post : Controller of Examination

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A person of very good academic standing, high professional integrity and wide ranging academic attainments and experience with PG Degree in any branch of Allopathic Medicine from any recognized University. He / She should be a Professor or Associate Professor of Allopathy with 5 years experience as Associate Professor.

Pay Scale : Pay Band of Rs. 144200/- to Rs. 218200/- + other allowances as admissible as per rules (Academic Level 14)

Age : Not more than 60 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Registrar (Academic)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A person of very good academic standing, high professional integrity and wide ranging academic attainments and experience with PG Degree in any branch of Allopathic Medicine from any recognized University. He / She should be a Professor or Associate Professor of Allopathy with 5 years experience as Associate Professor.

Pay Scale : Pay Band of Rs. 144200/- to Rs. 218200/- + other allowances as admissible as per rules (Academic Level 14)

Age : Not more than 60 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : PG Degree in any branch of Allopathic Medicine from any recognized University. or

Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade with PhD

For Medical Candidates : Associate Professor with minimum 2 years experience in Allopathic Medicine

For Non-Medical Candidates : 9 years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level 10

Pay Scale : Pay Band of Rs. 78800/- to Rs. 209200/- + other allowances as admissible as per rules (Academic Level 12)

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Retired Officers of Assam Finance Service

Pay Scale : Last pay minus pension

Age : Not more than 62 years as on the last date of application

How to apply : Candidates can send soft copy of the application form to the University email ssuhs_assam@yahoo.in

The application must be submitted in a sealed cover marked “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ………” addressed to the Member Secretary, Selection Committee, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, 2nd Floor, Gauhati Medical College Building, Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam on or before June 8, 2022

Application Fees : The applicants are to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000/- only through online mode in the SBI Account : Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, SBI GMC Branch A/C No. 32013070432, IFSC : SBIN0007700.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

