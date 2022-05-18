Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teacher (Education).

Name of post : Teacher (Education)

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month (during probation period)

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for General Physician vacancies in BVFCL Namrup

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master degree in the subject concerned

b) Assamese medium schooling background

c) 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken together

Upper Age Limit : 40 years on the date of application

How to apply : Candidates can send applications in prescribed format (available in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay’s website https://www.assamjatiyabidyalay.com/ ) to jobsassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com within May 31, 2022. No other copies of any certificates are to be sent except the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply online for over 50 vacancies in Assam Agricultural University