Applications are invited for 56 vacant positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Accountant, Junior Administrative Assistant and Laboratory Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 27 [ UR : 8, PWD : 1, EWS : 5, OBC / MOBC : 3, SC : 1, ST(P) : 6, ST(H) : 3]

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000 + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be a Bachelor Degree in Science / Arts / Commerce of a Govt. recognized University.

Desirable : Diploma / Certificate in Computer Application

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 17 [ UR : 1, PWD : 2, EWS : 5, OBC / MOBC : 3, ST(P) : 4, ST(H) : 2]

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000 + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be a Bachelor Degree in Science / Arts / Commerce of a Govt. recognized University.

Desirable :

1. Diploma / Certificate in Computer Application

2. Experience in Accounts

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant Grade-III

No. of posts : 12 [ UR : 4, PWD : 1, EWS : 1, OBC / MOBC : 3, SC : 1, ST(P) : 1, ST(H) : 1]

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000 + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be a Bachelor Degree in Science /Home Science of a Govt. recognized University.

Age Limit : The minimum age of the candidates shall be 18 years and the maximum age limit shall be 40 years as on 01-01-2022. There will be relaxation in upper age limit for SC, ST candidates by 5 years i.e. 45 years and for OBC / MOBC by 3 years up to 43 years and 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years i.e. up to 50 for persons with disabilities. The upper age limit in case of in-service AAU employees will be relaxed as per AAU’s norms.

Selection Procedure : Written Test

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the AAU website http://www.aau.ac.in/index.php/non-teaching-recruitment up to 4 PM of June 12, 2022.

Application Fees :

a. Rs. 500/- for UR , OBC / MOBC, EWS candidates

b. Rs. 250/- for SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PWD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here