Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant posts of General Physician purely on contractual basis initially for a minimum period of six months which is extendable further based on the performance of the individual and requirements at such time.

Name of post : General Physician

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : MBBS with one year experience in line

OR

MBBS with Post Graduate qualification.

Remuneration : A consolidated fee of Rs.40,000 /-(Rupees forty thousand only) per month.

Maximum Age limit (As on 1.5.2022) : 45 years. Employees earlier working in Government departments/ PSUs may also apply.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Administrative Building, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, Corporate Office, Namrup, P.O.- Parbatpur, Dist.- Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786623.

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with applications in the prescribed proforma enclosed, along with Originals and self attested copies of certificates, marksheets. testimonials of experience, two copies of recent passport size photograph etc. However, the candidates may send copies of their applications addressed to The Manager (HR) BVFCL, Namrup, P.O. Parbatpur, Dist: Dibrugarh, Assam, Pin-786623,by registered/speed post, within 30 days of publication of the advertisement.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

