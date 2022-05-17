Applications are invited for various faculty and administrative positions in Indian Institute of Bank Management Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Bank Management Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Administrative Officer and Faculty.

Name of post : Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) on Contract

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. The requisite qualification for the post of CAO shall be at least 25 years of administrative and HR experience in Banks, viz. RBI/ NABARD/ SBI/ Public Sector Banks, etc.

ii. The candidate should be below the age of 63 years as on 30th June 2022.

Name of post : Faculty Position on Contractual Basis

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Candidates should be retired banker from Central/Commercial bank or Development Bank.

ii. Preference will be given to those with faculty experience and retired as Chief Manager (or equivalent) and above from RBI/SBI/Public Sector Bank/NABARD/Banks.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Indian Institute of Bank Management, Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 on or before June 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

