Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Kampur College Assam.

Kampur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants and Grade-IV in Kampur College Assam.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per the Guideline DHE /CE/Misc/341/2016/12 Dated : Kahilipara, the 29.04.2017, all other conditions are as per Govt. norms.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 43 years as on 01.01.2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data and all self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, Kampur College, Kampur, Nagaon, Assam-782426 payable at AGVB, Kampur Branch or may be deposited through NEFT in SB A/C No.-7250010003438, AGVB Kampur Branch, IFSC Code : PUNBORRBAGB. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Kampur College, Kampur, Dist: Nagaon, Assam – 782426 within May 30, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

