Nabinchandra College Badarpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant (LDA) and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Commerce / Science with diploma / certificate course of computer application.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : HSSLC in any stream

Scale of pay : As per Assam Govt. rules

Age Limit : Maximum 43 years as on 01-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (available in the college website http://nccollege.ac.in/ ) with complete bio-data and attested copies of HSLC onward mark sheets, certificates etc. to Principal, Nabinchandra College, Badarpur, P.O.-Badarpur, Dist.- Karimganj, PIN-788806 on or before May 30, 2022.

The applications must also be send with a soft copy in pdf format to principal@nccollege.ac.in within May 30, 2022

The applications must be accompanied with A/c payee non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1000/- for Junior Assistant and Rs. 500/- for Grade-IV to be drawn in favour of the “Principal, Nabinchandra College, Badarpur payable at SBI Badarpur I/E Branch” (Not required for candidates whose annual parental income is less than Rs. 1 lakh)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

