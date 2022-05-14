Applications are invited for one internship position under a project in Cotton University.

The Department of Environmental Biology & Wildlife Sciences, Cotton University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for one temporary internship position under the DST-SERB research project titled “Estimation of greenhouse gas fluxes (methane, carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide) from Deepor Beel, a Ramsar wetland site of Assam, and identification of associated environmental factors.”

Name of post : Internship

No. of posts : 1

Student assistantship : INR 5000/- per month as per DST-SERB guidelines

Eligibility Criteria : Students currently pursuing M.Sc. in Environmental or Allied Sciences can apply for the position.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be done on the basis of merit and the selected candidate will be intimated through email. Certificate will be provided on satisfactory performance and successful submission of completion report.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply on or before 20th May 2022 by email to leeborah@gmail.com .

The following documents should be attached with the email:

Updated CV

Scanned copier of mark sheets and pass certificates from 10th standard to graduation

Marks sheets of M.Sc. semesters completed till date if available

NET/SLET/GATE or any other competitive exam cleared certificate if available

Any other academic achievement certificate if available

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here