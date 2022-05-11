Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University.
Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Chemistry.
Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Chemistry
No. of posts : 1
Specialization : Organic Chemistry
Qualification : MSc PhD ( as per UGC norm)
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 17, 2022 at 12 PM in the Department of Chemistry, Gauhati University, Gopinath Bordoloi Nagar, Guwahati-781014.
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
