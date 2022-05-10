Assam Career Arya Vidyapeeth College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Arya Vidyapeeth College Guwahati.

Arya Vidyapeeth College Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant for an ICSSR sponsored project entitled “Migration and Question of Citizenship : A study of the Partition-Displaced Bengali Hindus in Assam.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Migration and Question of Citizenship : A study of the Partition-Displaced Bengali Hindus in Assam

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in History with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable : PhD / MPhil or equivalent work experience

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Dr. Moushumi Dutta Pathak, Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati, Assam on or before May 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

