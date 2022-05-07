Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Udalguri College Assam.
Udalguri College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Assistant.
Name of posts :
- Assistant Professor in Assamese (Specialised in language)
- Assistant Professor in Economics ( Specialised in Economics)
- Junior Assistant
No. of posts :
- Assistant Professor in Assamese (Specialised in language) : 1
- Assistant Professor in Economics ( Specialised in Economics) : 1
- Junior Assistant : 1
Pay Scale :
- Assistant Professor in Assamese (Specialised in language) : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-
- Assistant Professor in Economics ( Specialised in Economics) : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-
- Junior Assistant : Rs. 14,000-49,000/- +GP Rs. 6200/-
Eligibility Criteria :
Assistant Professor : The candidates must be qualified as per the latest UGC norms for the post of Assistant Professor.
Junior Assistant : The candidate must be a graduate from any recognized university having knowledge of operating MS-Office along with Computer Diploma certificate of minimum six months duration.
Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not exceed 38 years as 01.01.2022 with the relaxation of 5 yrs for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBC/MOBC and 10 yrs for PWD candidates and 2 yrs for EX-Servicemen
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with all relevant documents and accompanied with application fees of Rs.1500/- in Demand Draft mode in favour of the Principal, Udalguri College, Udalguri. The applications must reach the Principal, Udalguri College, P.O.- Udalguri, Dist.-Udalguri, BTAD (Assam) -784509 within May 18, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
