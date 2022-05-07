Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Udalguri College Assam.

Udalguri College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Assistant.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor in Assamese (Specialised in language)

Assistant Professor in Economics ( Specialised in Economics)

Junior Assistant

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor in Assamese (Specialised in language) : 1

Assistant Professor in Economics ( Specialised in Economics) : 1

Junior Assistant : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Procurement Consultant vacancies in AS-CFMS

Pay Scale :

Assistant Professor in Assamese (Specialised in language) : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-

Assistant Professor in Economics ( Specialised in Economics) : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-

Junior Assistant : Rs. 14,000-49,000/- +GP Rs. 6200/-

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Professor : The candidates must be qualified as per the latest UGC norms for the post of Assistant Professor.

Junior Assistant : The candidate must be a graduate from any recognized university having knowledge of operating MS-Office along with Computer Diploma certificate of minimum six months duration.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Assistant vacancy in Assam University Silchar

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not exceed 38 years as 01.01.2022 with the relaxation of 5 yrs for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBC/MOBC and 10 yrs for PWD candidates and 2 yrs for EX-Servicemen

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with all relevant documents and accompanied with application fees of Rs.1500/- in Demand Draft mode in favour of the Principal, Udalguri College, Udalguri. The applications must reach the Principal, Udalguri College, P.O.- Udalguri, Dist.-Udalguri, BTAD (Assam) -784509 within May 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancies in Assam Women’s University