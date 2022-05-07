Applications are invited for various contractual teaching positions in Assam Women’s University Jorhat.

Assam Women’s University Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associates on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate (on contractual basis)

Subjects : Assamese , Economics, Education, English, Information and Computer Science, Political Science, Sociology, Library and Information Science.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Procurement Consultant vacancies in AS-CFMS

Minimum Qualification :

(a) Good Academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point, wherever grading system is followed) at master’s degree level.

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates having cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET will be preferred

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held as per the following schedules in Assam Women’s University-

i) Teaching Associate (Assamese) : Date- 18/05/2022, Reporting Time : 9 AM

ii) Teaching Associate (Economics) : Date- 18/05/2022, Reporting Time : 1 PM

iii) Teaching Associate (Education) : Date- 19/05/2022, Reporting Time : 9 AM

iv) Teaching Associate (Information and Computer Science) : Date- 19/05/2022, Reporting Time : 1 PM

v) Teaching Associate (English) : Date- 20/05/2022, Reporting Time : 9 AM

vi) Teaching Associate (Political Science) : Date- 20/05/2022, Reporting Time : 1 PM

vii) Teaching Associate (Sociology) : Date- 23/05/2022, Reporting Time : 9 AM

viii) Teaching Associate (Library & Information Science) : Date- 23/05/2022, Reporting Time : 1 PM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with applications in prescribed format along with self-attested and original copies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Procurement Consultant vacancies in AS-CFMS