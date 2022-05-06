Applications are invited for various consultant positions in Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS), Finance Department, Government of Assam.

Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Procurement Consultant under World Bank funded Assam State Public Finance Institutional Reforms (ASPIRe) project.

Name of post : Junior Procurement Consultant

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications: Graduates in Engineering, Commerce, Business Administration or any other relevant domain.

Experience: At least 2 years of experience with the government (with state or central government/ autonomous government bodies etc.). Experience in procurement domain will be preferable.

Remuneration : Indicative consolidated remuneration will be in the range of Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 90,000/- per month. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate, the salary is negotiable.

Selection Procedure : Short Listing of the Applications + Written Test + Final Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of application form along with other relevant documents to careeraspire@outlook.com on or before 25th May 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

