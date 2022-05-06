Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

The Department of Pharmaceutical Science, Assam University, Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant for the project ‘In vitro breast cancer disease model: A refined translational tool to accelerate pharmaceutical drug screening’ sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), ‘Start-up Research Grant’ Government of India.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : In vitro breast cancer disease model: A refined translational tool to accelerate pharmaceutical drug screening

Essential qualification: M. Pharm/ M.S. (Pharm.) in Pharmacology/ M.Sc Biotechnology/ M.Sc Life Sciences. Experience in mammalian cell culture and Co-culture, Fluorescence microscopy, TransWell experiments will be an advantage.

Age limit: As per DST norms.

Fellowship : As per DST Guidelines (Rs.20,000/- p.m. + HRA).

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on May 14, 2022 at 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates may submit self-prepared biodata along with supporting documents to the email: manjari.pharm@gmail.com before May 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

