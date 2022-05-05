Applications are invited for various project based positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Resource Persons and Research Associate.

Name of post : Resource Person

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : ST/SC community development programme in IASST

Salary : Rs. 1,250/- Per diem (limited to maximum 150 days/year).

Education Qualification: M.Sc. in Physics / Chemistry / Life Sciences.

Desirable Qualification & Experience:

(1) Ph.D. in science from recognised University.

(2) B.Ed. degree from recognised University/College

(3) Minimum one year science teaching experience in school.

Age : Maximum 60 years as on last date of submission of application. Retired teachers with above qualifications/experience may also apply.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Engineered Bioremediation approaches for onsite Treatment Soil Contaminated with Crude Oil

Salary : As per DBT GOI norms

Education Qualification: PhD in Chemistry or M.Sc in Chemistry, having three or more years of research experience with minimum one research paper publication having impact factor (Thomas Reuter).

Desirable Qualification & Experience: Candidate having experience in sampling and field visit, in-situ treatment of contaminated sites, expertise in handling sophisticated instruments like GC-MS, AAS, FTIR, etc.

Age : Upper age limit maximum 35 years at the time of application. Relaxation as per GoI rules

How to apply :

For the post of Resource Person, candidates can apply online through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within May 19, 2022

For the post of Research Associate, candidates can apply online through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within May 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

