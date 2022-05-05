Applications are invited for 113 vacant positions in Madhabdev University Narayanpur.

Madhabdev University Narayanpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various teaching, administrative, Grade III and Grade IV positions.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 47

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 3

Botany : 5

Chemistry : 6

Computer Science : 4

Economics : 2

Education : 4

English : 1

History : 1

Mathematics : 5

Philosophy : 3

Physics : 5

Political Science : 1

Sociology : 2

Statistics : 2

Zoology : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned / relevant / allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university

2. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared NET conducted by UGC or CSIR or a similar test accredited by UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by UGC like SLET / SET or who have been accorded a PhD degree in accordance with the UGC Regulations 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may, are exempted from NET/SLET/SET : Provided, the candidates registered for the Ph.D. programme prior to July 11, 2009, shall be governed by the provisions.

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Brio Tong University (Shanghai).

Name of post : Grade III & Grade IV Posts

No. of posts : 54

Designation wise vacancies :

Section Officer : 4

Internal Auditor : 1

Accountant : 1

Senior Assistant : 2

Junior Assistant : 14

Library Assistant : 2

Record Keeper : 1

Data Entry Operator : 1

Electrician : 1

Driver : 2

Library Bearer : 2

Laboratory Bearer : 12

Grade-IV : 7

Sweeper / Cleaner : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Please refer to the detailed advertisement (Link given below)

Name of post : Administrative Posts

No. of posts : 12

Designation wise vacancies :

Academic Registrar : 1

Controller of Examinations : 1

Director of Student’s Welfare : 1

Deputy Registrar : 1

Deputy Controller of Examinations : 1

Deputy Librarian : 1

Finance Officer : 1

Assistant Engineer : 1

System Administrator : 1

Programmer :1

PS to VC and Registrar : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Please refer to the detailed advertisement (Link given below)

How to apply :

For the posts of Assistant Profesors, candidates can send applications in the prescribed format (can be downloaded from the website https://madhabdevuniversity.ac.in/ ) along with required documents to The Registrar, Madhabdev University, Narayanpur, PO: Dikrong, Dist: Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-784164 on or before May 31, 2022 (5 PM). A bank draft of Rs. 2000.00 (Rs. 1500.00 in case of SC / ST) (non-refundable) in favour of Madhabdev University payable at SBI, Narayanpur Branch (IFS Code SBIN0017208), Account No. 40362594389 must accompany the application.

For Grade-III and Grade-IV posts, candidates can send applications in the prescribed format (can be downloaded from the website https://madhabdevuniversity.ac.in/ ) along with required documents to The Registrar, Madhabdev University, Narayanpur, PO: Dikrong, Dist: Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-784164 on or before May 20, 2022 (5 PM). The application must be accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Rs. 375/- in case of SC / ST/ PwD) (non-refundable) in favour of Madhabdev University payable at SBI, Narayanpur Branch (IFS Code SBIN0017208).

For Administrative posts, candidates can send applications in the prescribed format (can be downloaded from the website https://madhabdevuniversity.ac.in/) along with required documents to The Registrar, Madhabdev University, Narayanpur, P.O.: Dikrong, Dist: Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-784164 on or before May 20, 2022 (5 PM). The application must be accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/- (Rs. 750/- in case of SC / ST/PwD) (non-refundable) in favour of Madhabdev University payable at SBI, Narayanpur Branch (IFS Code SBIN0017208).

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

