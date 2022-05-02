Applications are invited for various project based positions in Citrus Research Station, Assam Agricultural University, Tinsukia.

The Citrus Research Station, Assam Agricultural University, Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow for the DBT sponsored project “Phytochemical characterization and nutrient profiling of germplasm diversity of Citrus species existing in North East region”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc (Agri) / MSc in Horticulture / Biotechnology / Plant Pathology / Molecular Biology / Life Science

Desirable : Experience of working in laboratory oriented to such disciplines shall be given preference.

Emoluments :

i) Rs. 31000/- + 8% HRA ( for 1st year and 2nd year) and Rs. 35000/- + 8% HRA for subsequent year. Applicable for candidate with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selection process through National level examination conducted by Central Govt. and their agencies & institutions

ii) Rs. 25000/- + 8% HRA for others who do not fall under above (i).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above post will be held at the Office of the Chief Scientist, Citrus Research Station, Assam Agricultural University, Tinsukia on 9th May 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Bio-data, reprint / publication / thesis etc. One copy of passport size photograph, original and attested copies of all academic certificates and testimonials must be presented at the time of interview. The applicants may submit their resume in advance to the Principal Investigator (PI), Citrus Research Station through email ID raaj.kakoti@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here